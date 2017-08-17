Authorities Involved in Standoff With Man in Bellflower Area Home

Authorities are involved in a standoff with a man in a Bellflower area home Thursday morning.

A special weapons team responded to the 17600 block of Downey Avenue regarding the barricaded man about 3:11 a.m., according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Surrounding homes have been evacuated for the safety of the residents, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

Video showed damaged vehicles involved in a head-on collision near the home the man was barricaded in. Authorities have not confirmed whether the crash was related to the standoff.

Anyone with further information was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 562-623-3500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).