The family of a 15-year-old boy who became paralyzed after a mountain biking accident is hosting a fundraiser to help in the boy's long recovery.

The fundraiser will be held at Boney Mountain Tavern, 722 North Wendy Dr. in Newbury Park, on Aug. 27.

Triumph Foundation, a Santa Clarita-based organization, is helping Sam Audenino in his recovery.

His family also set up a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses.