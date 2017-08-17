Irvine Police Arrest Man Suspected of Selling Guns, Drugs Out of Apartment

A man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of selling guns and drugs out of his apartment, Irvine police said.

Robert Mireles, 24, was arrested near his home in the Irvine Spectrum area, according to a news release.

He was armed with a 9 mm handgun that had been reported stolen and thousands of Xanax pills, two rifles and ammunition were found in his apartment, police said.

Mireles was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of an assault weapon and profession of a stolen loaded weapon.

Investigators learned of the suspect’s activities after a month-long investigation.