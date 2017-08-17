Man Dies After Being Found Shot in a Vehicle in Long Beach; Police Surround Home in Area

A man who was found shot in a vehicle in Long Beach Thursday afternoon has died, and police have surrounded a home in the area.

Long Beach police officers responded to the 1900 block of Myrtle Avenue about 2:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

The victim was found in the vehicle and was taken to a hospital, where he later died, police said.

Officers determined that the shooting occurred in the 900 block of Dayman Street and the victim drove himself to Myrtle where he crashed into a parked car.

Officers surrounded a home along Dayman, where their investigation led, and a made attempts to call anyone that was inside.

SWAT officers also responded and surrounded the area and officials are treating the incident as a possible barricaded situation.