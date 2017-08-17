Man Shot by Deputies in Watts Pronounced Dead at Hospital

A man who was shot by deputies in the Watts neighborhood of South Los Angeles Wednesday night was pronounced dead at the hospital, authorities stated Thursday.

The shooting occurred about 7:17 p.m. after deputies patrolling the area of Imperial Highway and Slater Avenue noticed a suspicious vehicle parked facing the wrong way, according to a news released from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies saw a man standing outside the vehicle and a second person seated in the driver’s seat.

The man standing outside the vehicle, who investigators say was armed with a handgun, ran eastbound through a driveway and into the housing development when the deputies approached.

At some point during the chase, a deputy-involved shooting occurred and the man was struck at least one time in the upper body, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

The man, who was in his 30s but has not been identified, was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital.

A handgun believed to belong to the man was found at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

No deputies were injured in the incident.

Shortly after the shooting, a large crowd gathered outside the housing project, aerial video showed.

A week ago, a crowd clashed with Los Angeles police officers during another incident in the same area.

Sacramento Kings’ Zach Randolph, 36, was was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana for sale that night. Another person was also arrested, according to the Los Angeles Times.