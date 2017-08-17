Officials Respond to Suspicious Box in Burbank; 134 Freeway Off Ramp Closed

Officials have closed an off ramp to the 134 Freeway as they respond to a suspicious box in Burbank Thursday.

The incident was reported about 3:20 p.m. in the 200 block of North Pass Avenue.

The box was spotted at the entrance to the Spirit Works Center for Spiritual Living, Burbank Police Sgt. Derek Green told KTLA.

A bomb squad is responding to the scene. A robot was sent in to examine the box, video from the scene showed.

The northbound Pass Avenue off ramp to the 134 Freeway is closed “until further notice,” Burbank police said in an alert.

