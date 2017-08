Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Orange County Telescope, an astronomy store in Santa Ana, was about the only local store that was still selling protective eyewear for viewing the Aug. 21 solar eclipse as retailers across the nation underestimated demand.

Unable to secure eclipse glasses? You could always make a pinhole camera using just card stock, foil, tape and a paper clip.

Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News at 3 on Aug. 17, 2017.