USC’s Massive New Development Features Student Housing — and a Trader Joe’s and Target

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

USC Village, the largest development in the school’s history, officially opens Thursday as the university strives to house more students on campus — and broaden its connection to its South Los Angeles neighborhood.

The $700-million project spans 15 acres, has beds for 2,500 undergraduates and features a spacious courtyard with a statue that is a female counterpart to Tommy Trojan, the famous sword-wielding casting of a Greek warrior in the school’s central plaza.

But those students are not cloistered from the urban bustle around the intersection of Jefferson Boulevard and Hoover Street. Rather, they will live upstairs from a Trader Joe’s, Target, Starbucks and other stores and restaurants that are open to the public.

“It enhances the community to have these shops and restaurants,” said shopping center magnate Rick Caruso, who is a USC trustee and longtime school donor. “It makes it a much more vibrant neighborhood.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.