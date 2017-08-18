× 22-Year-Old Man Pleads Guilty in Beating Death of USC Graduate Student, Marking Third Conviction in Case

A third person has been convicted in the beating death of a USC graduate student that shook the university community, Los Angeles County prosecutors said.

Jonathan Del Carmen, 22, pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder in the July 24, 2014, killing of Xinran Ji, an engineering student from China who had been walking home from a study group when he was attacked in the middle of the night.

He faces up to 15 years to life in prison when he’s sentenced Nov. 3.

Alejandra Guerrero, 19, and Andrew Garcia, 21, were also convicted in Ji’s killing.

