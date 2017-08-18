92-Year-Old South L.A. Man Accused of Killing Wife With Shotgun on Valentine’s Day Pleads No Contest

A 92-year-old man pleaded no contest on Friday after being charged with fatally shooting his wife with a shotgun on Valentine’s Day, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office.

Carven Nathaniel Kendrick pleaded open to one count of voluntary manslaughter and admitted the special allegation of use of a firearm.

The open plea means a sentence was not negotiated with the District Attorney’s office, the DA stated in a press release.

Kendrick was accused of killing Jenell Kendrick, 72, during an altercation in their home on the 1700 block of West 60th Street in the Harvard Park neighborhood.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Carven Kendrick faces a possible maximum sentence of three years in state prison. He is expected to be sentenced on Nov. 20.