After Getting Drunk, Maryland Man Tried to Kill Lice By Lighting House on Fire: Authorities

A Maryland man was arrested after allegedly trying to set his rental home in Rockville on fire in order to get rice of a lice infestation.

Raymundo Ravelo tried chemicals and powders, but he said they didn’t work, television station WMAR in Baltimore reported on Friday.

Police say he couldn’t afford a professional exterminator, so the 54-year-old allegedly got drunk and poured gasoline around the home.

When his family asked what he was doing, Ravelo said he was going to set it on fire and “let it burn a bit”.

Ravelo was stopped by relatives before he was able to light a match, according to WJLA-TV in Washington D.C. His family called 911, prompting a response from Rockville and Montgomery County officers.

He was arrested on suspicion of attempted arson, and faces a possible sentence of 40 years in prison.