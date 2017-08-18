Bay Area Man Who Was Celebrating Wedding Anniversary Among Those Killed in Barcelona, Father Confirms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A San Francisco Bay Area man who was with his wife celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary was among those killed in the Barcelona terror attack, Northern California news media are reporting.

Jared Tucker was killed Thursday when a van drove into a crowd at a popular tourist destination, Las Ramblas, his relatives confirmed, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

He was a 43-year-old man from Lafayette. His wife tentatively identified his remains, his father told Bay Area television station KGO.

Heidi Nunes-Tucker told NBC News she and her husband had just had a drink on Las Ramblas when they separated as he left to use a restroom. Then she heard screaming, and after hiding from the violence, an hourslong search for her husband began.

Tucker's father told KGO someone texted the family video from the scene and it showed someone severely injured who appeared to be Tucker. They thought maybe he was being treated at a hospital, but learned Friday about his fate.

"He's got a large circle of friends," Tucker's father said. "We are just getting call after call after call of people consoling us. ... My wife's in shock."

A spokesperson for the family on Friday morning told KGO that Nunes-Tucker would issue a statement on Saturday.

The pair had been on an anniversary trip to Europe after saving up for a year, Tucker’s sister told the Associated Press.

The U.S. State Department has confirmed one American citizen is among the 13 killed in Thursday's attack in Barcelona; it has not released the victim's name.

One other person was killed in a related terror incident in the coastal town of Cabrils, bringing the death toll to 14. Dozens were injured.

Four people have been arrested.