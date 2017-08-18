Colorado Mother Shot 10-Year-Old Daughter Several Times Before Killing Herself, Coroner Says

The shooting deaths of a woman and her daughter were the result of a murder-suicide, the Pueblo County Coroner announced Thursday.

The bodies of 42-year-old Jennifer Hamula and 10-year-old Stephie Hamula were found Monday after deputies conducted a welfare check at the Pueblo County home, KMGH reports.

Pueblo County investigators say Hamula shot her daughter multiple times before turning the gun on herself. Two dogs also were found dead inside. Both appeared to be shot.

“Overwhelming evidence indicates the mother and daughter were the only two individuals in the home at the time of the shooting,” said Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor.

Interviews with the estranged spouse as well as other family members have been conducted, and no evidence exists to believe there is any other involvement related to the scene, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office said.

Hamula had worked as a state corrections officer for about 20 years.

Pueblo County Sheriff’s investigators continue to work with the Pueblo County coroner and CBI on the investigation.