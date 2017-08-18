Female Technician Killed While Working at Lancaster Home Was Strangled; Suspect Charged With Murder: DA’s Office

A female technician who was killed after going to a home in Lancaster to repair an appliance had been strangled, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Friday in announcing charges against the suspect.

William Franklin Hughes III, 30, has been charged with one count of willful, deliberate and premeditated murder, according to a DA’s news release. Hughes was also convicted of making criminal threats in 2013, according to an allegation in the felony complaint.

He is scheduled to be arraigned sometime Friday.

Hughes allegedly strangled 36-year-old Lyndi Fisher after she arrived at his home to fix his refrigerator on July 14, the release stated.

Fisher was found unresponsive at the home, located in the 43200 block of Doverwood Court, about 11:10 p.m., five hours after she was sent to the residence.

She was found to have sustained blunt force trauma to her upper body, and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which is investigating the case.

The victim had been to the defendant’s home a month earlier to repair an appliance, authorities said.

Fisher was married with children. She was remembered as “an amazing mother of three beautiful children, a loving wife to her husband Cass, an outstanding appliance repair technician and meant so much to countless family and friends,” according to a GoFundMe page.

“Lyndi was always a happy person and brought smiles to everyone she came in contact with,” the page stated.

Hughes was arrested two days after the homicide, according to the Sheriff’s Department. Inmate records indicate he is being held at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility near downtown Los Angeles.

Charges were filed against Hughes on July 18, but the DA’s office did not publicly announce them until the same day as his arraignment, according to spokesman Ricardo Santiago.

His bail has been set at $2.5 million. If convicted as charged, Hughes faces a possible maximum sentence of 55 years to life in prison.

