Several Wounded in Finland Stabbing; Suspected Attacker Shot in Leg

Posted 7:43 AM, August 18, 2017, by , Updated at 07:50AM, August 18, 2017

Police in Finland have shot and arrested a suspect after several people were stabbed in the city of Turku.

Finnish police patrols in front of the Cenral Railway Station in Helsinki on August 18, 2017. Finnish Police announced they will rise the readiness after stabbings in Turku. (Credit: LINDA MANNER/AFP/Getty Images)

The suspect was shot in the leg after the stabbings, said police. The public has been asked to move away from the city center, Turku police tweeted.

Finnish police in the Eastern Uusimaa region on Twitter warned citizens to be on alert near the Helsinki-Vantaan airport and train stations.

An image broadcast by state-run YLE shows a small crowd around someone apparently bleeding on a cobblestone road.

Turku lies around 140 kilometers (around 85 miles) west of the capital, Helsinki.

