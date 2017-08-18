How to Stop Being That Annoying Sports Parent

Psychotherapist and editor at large for Live Happy Magazine Stacy Kaiser joined us live to talk about how to avoid being that annoying sports parent on the field. Stacy has launched a new advice column through Live Happy called Ask Stacy. Questions can be sent to AskStacy@livehappy.com. You can also visit her website.
