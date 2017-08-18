Hungry Bear Spotted Digging Through Monrovia Trash Cans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A hungry bear paid a visit to a Monrovia neighborhood early Friday morning.

Video showed the bear walking in the 300 block of Heather Heights Court about 4 a.m.

The large bear was spotted tipping over multiple trash cans in its search for food.

After snacking in front of a couple of homes, the bear eventually made its way down the street and out of sight.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife spokesman Andrew Hughan said the department was not called out to the neighborhood Friday.

Hughan described the sighting as “pretty normal bear activity for Monrovia, especially on trash day.”