Indiana Teen Was Driving 107 MPH, High on Opiates at the Time of Crash That Killed 2 Sisters: Court Documents

A 17-year-old girl accused of crashing into a Clinton County, Indiana, home and killing two sisters was allegedly going more than 100 mph and driving under the influence when she left the road, according to court documents.

Alia Sierra is facing ten felony charges, including two counts of reckless homicide for the July 12 crash that killed Haleigh Fullerton, 17, and Callie Fullerton, 8, television station WRTV in Indianapolis reported.

Sierra also faced multiple felony charges of operating a vehicle under the influence. According to court documents, a urine screen showed that she tested positive for opiates after the crash.

The teen is being tried as an adult, according to KTLA sister station WXIN in Indianapolis.

Detectives determined she was driving 107 mph when she went off the road and through a ditch and field before crashing into the Fullerton’s residence.

The two sisters were inside the home and watching television when the crash occurred; both died on impact, according to WXIN.

Their mother, who was walking into the room when the car crashed through it, was injured and flown to a hospital for treatment. She is expected to fully recover, WXIN reported.

Four others between the ages of 12 and 17 were also in the car with Sierra at the time of the crash. The front passenger told detectives that he asked Sierra to slow down before they hit a bump that sent them off the roadway.

Another passenger in the back seat told detectives that he had asked Sierra to let him out of the car several times because she was going too fast. He said Sierra called her car “the beast” and talked about how fast it would go before the crash.

Sierra is facing the following felony charges: Two counts reckless homicide, two counts causing death when operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance; two counts causing death when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated; one count causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated; one count causing serious bodily injury while under the influence of a controlled substance; and one count criminal recklessness, one count criminal mischief.

Her next court date is scheduled for October.