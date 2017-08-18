LAPD Pursues Suspected Stolen Vehicle in Hollywood Hills

Los Angeles police pursued a suspected stolen vehicle through Koreatown and Hollywood Hills on Friday night.

The pursuit began around 7:14 p.m. at the intersection of Alvarado Street and 7th Street.

The car is described as a 4-door charcoal Chevy with paper plates, according to Officer Tony Im with the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities pursued the vehicle to Vermont Avenue and 3rd Street and followed the driver to Hollywood Hills.

The driver was taken into custody without incident after driving into a cul-de-sac around 7:40 p.m.