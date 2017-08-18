‘Documented Gang Member’ Accused of Fatally Shooting His Estranged Wife Killed in Police Shooting in Montebello

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 26-year-old man wanted in connection with the shooting death of his estranged wife was killed in a police shooting on Friday, authorities said.

Christopher Michael Diaz was shot by Montebello police around 2:40 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Via Corona following a car chase and foot pursuit, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Police had been searching Diaz, who officials previously described as a "documented gang member," since Aug. 8, when Montebello police identified him as the main suspect in the death of 28-year-old Roxann Acosta, his estranged wife who was 8 weeks pregnant and had filed for divorce.

It was not immediately clear when or how authorities caught up with Diaz, but witnessed said they observed two police SUVs in pursuit of another SUV in which Diaz sat in the passenger seat. He eventually foot bailed, after which a police shooting occurred.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to sheriff's officials.

Diaz was married to Acosta about a year before she was found dead of a gunshot wound in Diaz's mother's home. She had spent the day with her estranged husband, investigators said.

Acosta left behind a daughter and two sons from a previous relationship, friends said.

A female suspected of being an accomplice to the shooting was previously arrested, but her identity has not been released.

Diaz had an extensive arrest record, including for assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, officials said. It's not clear if he was convicted.

