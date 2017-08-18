Man Dressed in Blackface Sought After Attempting to Rob Bank in Corona

Authorities are searching for man who attempted to rob a Wells Fargo bank in Corona while dressed in blackface on Friday.

The man entered a bank in the 11700 block of De Palma Road around 2 p.m. and passed a note to the teller, according to the FBI Los Angeles division. He then threatened the employee with a gun, FBI officials said.

The robber is described as a 5-foot, 8-inch man who weighs between 180 and 190 pounds.

He was last seen on security footage wearing brown makeup on his face and hands, a dark blue hat and a dark colored shirt.

There are no known links to other robberies in the area, authorities added.