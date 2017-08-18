× Mass Shooter Scott Dekraai Could Be Spared Death Penalty as Judge Rules on Fallout From O.C. Jail Informant Scandal

For years, allegations that Orange County law enforcement officials repeatedly violated inmates’ constitutional rights by recruiting a network of jailhouse informants have roiled the region’s criminal justice system.

The scandal has led to retrials for several convicted killers, sparked waves of criticism aimed at Orange County Dist. Atty. Tony Rackauckas and outgoing Sheriff Sandra Hutchens and led a judge to bar county prosecutors from trying the case of a man responsible for one of the area’s worst instances of violence — the 2011 massacre of eight people inside a Seal Beach salon.

On Friday, Superior Court Judge Thomas Goethals will decide whether law enforcement’s blunders were severe enough to spare the confessed killer from a death sentence.

Scott Dekraai, the former tugboat captain who carried out the shootings, pleaded guilty to the murders in 2014. But the penalty phase of his trial has been in limbo for years as evidence surfaced that sheriff’s deputies housed a longtime informant near him in the hopes of extracting evidence that could lead to a death sentence.

