O.C. Man Charged After Allegedly Impersonating Navy Veteran, Lying Under Oath About Being War Hero

A 54-year-old man accused of falsely representing himself as a U.S. Naval Academy graduate and war veteran has been charged with multiple offenses, including perjury and impersonating a veteran, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

Pete Kalamaris, of Corona del Mar, faces two counts each of perjury and forgery, one count of falsifying documents and a count of impersonating a veteran to defraud, according to a DA’s news release.

Kalamaris allegedly used his purported education and military background to apply for an obtain a high-level job with a six-figure salary in 2016, the release stated.

He was apparently fired from the job, filing a declaration in a civil case on Dec. 6, 2016, that alleged he had been wrongfully terminated.

Kalamaris is accused of falsely declaring under penalty of perjury that he graduated from the United States Naval Academy and served in the U.S. Navy for 22 years, during which time he said he was a fighter pilot, reached the rank of commander and was a veteran of Operation Desert Storm in Iraq, according to prosecutors.

The defendant also allegedly falsely claimed to have earned an MBA degree from “an esteemed university.”

In a separate instance, he testified under oath that he was graduate of the U.S. Navy Academy, prosecutors said.

Additionally, the defendant is accused of forging copies of a “transcript” from the Naval Academy, a Bachelor of Science degree certificate, and photos of himself wearing a Navy uniform and medals of distinction, the release said.

The Naval Academy does not have any record of Kalamaris graduating or attending the institution, according to the DA’s office.

Kalamaris is scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 31; he faces a possible maximum sentence of seven years and six months in prison if convicted.