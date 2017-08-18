BREAKING: Several Wounded in Finland Stabbing; Suspected Attacker Shot in Leg
Raiders Pre-season Games

Posted 7:55 AM, August 18, 2017, by and , Updated at 07:58AM, August 18, 2017

Gayle Anderson was live in North Hollywood for a preview of this weekend’s Oakland Raiders Preseason Game versus the Los Angeles Rams. KTLA is your Oakland Raiders Preseason Station. Here is the broadcast schedule:

Saturday, Aug. 19, 7 p.m.
Oakland Raiders vs. LA Rams
Encore at 11:30 p.m.

For the new football season, The Raiders Image store in Universal City has been newly renovated and it has a lot of new gear for men, women, and children.

The Raider Image
1000 Universal Studios Hollywood
Universal City, CA 91608  

 