The co-owner of The Mug Shakes Sonika Malik joined us live to tell us all about their mug shakes. The Mug Shakes were a big hit at the gifting suite and the Teen Choice Awards gifting suite. The mug shakes won over Sam’s sweet tooth. The Mug shakes specializes in ornate, creatively designed milkshakes presented in glass mugs. Its located at the Victoria Gardens Mall Food Court in Rancho Cucamonga – 12434 N Main St. For more information, visit their website or follow them on social media or call (909) 609-5889.