1 Killed, 2 Injured After Being Shot at While Riding Bikes in South L.A.; Suspects Still at Large

A man was killed in a triple shooting in South L.A. during the early morning hours of Saturday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

Two women were also injured in the shooting, which happened at about 12:45 a.m. on Saturday in the 1400 block of East 77th Street in Florence-Firestone, the Department said in a news release.

Three people were discovered with gunshot wounds when officers arrived, according to the Department. The first victim was a Hispanic man and he was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, the Department said.

The other victims were both Hispanic women and they were both transported to a hospital and later released from case, the Department said.

All three were shot while riding bikes, Lt. Derrick Alfred of the sheriff's department said.

"The vehicle had driven by while the three people — who were all on bicycles — were riding down the street," Alfred said. "And then [the person in the vehicle] opened fire on them."

No information has been released about suspects or a possible motive, and authorities have not said whether the shooting was gang-related.