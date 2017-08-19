2 Injured in Shooting at Valley Village Bar: LAPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two people were left injured during the early morning hours of Saturday after a shooting at a bar in Valley Village, authorities confirmed.

Police responded to a shooting at a bar in the 12400 block of Riverside Drive at about 1:30 a.m., officials said. One person who was injured drove his or herself to the hospital, while the other person was taken by emergency ambulance, Lt. Ignacio Verduzco of the LAPD said.

It is unclear what led to the shooting and no arrests have been made, officials said. A black Camry sitting outside the bar had the driver side window blown out, as seen in footage from KTLA.

Police are still trying to find out the cause of the shooting and who is responsible, Verduzco said, adding that even one of the victims has not been ruled out as a suspect.