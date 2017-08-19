Activists March in Venice to Celebrate Diversity Following Nationwide Racial Conflict

Dozens of people turned out Saturday for a march and rally in Venice to celebrate diversity and unity following a week of nationwide conflict over racial equality.

The mostly peaceful event was one of many taking place around the country as activists push to spread often dueling messages.

The Venice march began at 11 a.m. at the Venice boardwalk and headed to the Google building, to be followed by a rally until 3 p.m.

“This is a time where fear cannot keep us inside protecting ourselves,” organizers said in a statement. “Our only safety is standing strong against a culture of hate.”

