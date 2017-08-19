Demonstrators Gather for Counter-Rally After Plans for Right-Wing Protest in Laguna Beach Announced

A group of anti-KKK demonstrators gather on Main Beach on Sunday, the day after violence erupted in Charlottesville, Va. (Credit: David Hansen/ Los Angeles Times)

A planned Sunday rally in Laguna Beach to draw attention to crimes committed by immigrants in the country illegally has sparked a counter-demonstration planned for Saturday.

Saturday’s rally, led by Indivisible OC 48Indivisible OC 46 and Together We Will Orange County, begins at 10 a.m. at Main Beach and is called “From Charlottesville to Laguna Beach: We Stand Together,” according to a Facebook post.

“Heeding the call from the Movement for Black Lives for a national action and solidarity with Charlottesville, Va., on Saturday and in response to the encroachments of racists and white supremacists on Sunday into beautiful Laguna Beach as the bastion for diversity, liberty and equality, we’re holding a unity rally with Mayor Toni Iseman.

“Our message is loud and clear: Hate is not welcome here!”

