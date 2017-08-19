SoCal Experts Say Concerned Pet Owners Should Keep Animals Inside During Monday’s Solar Eclipse

Posted 6:50 PM, August 19, 2017, by , Updated at 07:06PM, August 19, 2017

Veterinarians and animal experts in Southern California encouraged concerned pet owners to keep their animals inside during Monday's solar eclipse due to potential vision damage. Steve Kuzj reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on August 19, 2017.