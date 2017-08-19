Veterinarians and animal experts in Southern California encouraged concerned pet owners to keep their animals inside during Monday's solar eclipse due to potential vision damage. Steve Kuzj reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on August 19, 2017.
SoCal Experts Say Concerned Pet Owners Should Keep Animals Inside During Monday’s Solar Eclipse
-
Krispy Kreme Announces Solar Eclipse-Themed Doughnut
-
Best Spots in SoCal to Check Out Monday’s Solar Eclipse
-
Portland Man Shares Warning After Being Partially Blinded by 1963 Eclipse
-
Tips for Photographing the August Solar Eclipse From ‘Mr. Eclipse’
-
Solar Eclipse Sunglasses Difficult to Come By as Event Approaches
-
-
L.A. Officials Warn Against Solar Eclipse Sunglasses Scam
-
Retailers Across the Nation Sell Out of Eclipse-Viewing Glasses, Leaving Some to Scramble for Eye Protection
-
Police Issue Warning After Breaking Window, Rescuing Dog From 110-Degree Car in Florida
-
Solar Eclipse Impact on Solar Power and Energy
-
Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower to Peak This Week; Here’s the Best Time to Watch
-
-
How to Safely Take Pictures of the Solar Eclipse
-
L.A. County Increases Number of Dogs Allowed Per Household to 4
-
NASA Announces First Mission to the Sun Set to Begin in 2018