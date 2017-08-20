45-Year-Old Teacher at Brentwood School Arrested on Suspicion of Statutory Rape of Underage Student

A female teacher at the elite Brentwood School has been arrested on suspicion of having sex with an underage teenage student, authorities said.

Aimee Palmitessa, 45, was taken into custody Friday by detectives and is being held at the Los Angeles Metropolitan Detention Center, said Tony Im, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department. The alleged victim is a 16-year-old student at the school.

Palmitessa was booked on suspicion of statutory rape — sex involving a minor — and is being held in lieu of $250,000 bail, Im said.

Palmitessa is a biology teacher at the private school, one of Los Angeles’ most expensive schools, sources told The Times. She has a PhD in biochemistry and molecular biology and previously taught at Penn State Abington.

