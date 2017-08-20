Brentwood School Teacher Arrested, Accused of Statutory Rape of 16-Year-Old Student

A female teacher at the elite Brentwood School has been arrested on suspicion of having sex with an underage teenage student, authorities said.

Aimee Palmitessa, 45, was taken into custody Friday by detectives, said Tony Im, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department. The alleged victim is a 16-year-old student at the school.

Palmitessa was booked on suspicion of statutory rape — sex involving a minor, Im said. She has since been released on bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

She could not be reached for comment Sunday.

