Legendary Comedian Jerry Lewis Dies at 91

Jerry Lewis, the famed comedian and philanthropist who launched the Muscular Dystrophy telethon, has died in Las Vegas, Variety reports. He was 91.

Lewis was born Joseph Levitch on March 16, 1926, in Newark, New Jersey.

At the age of 20, Lewis joined forces with fellow entertainer Dean Martin. Together the pair created one of the most popular comedy acts in history, spawning more than a dozen films and a variety of television shows.

After their highly publicized breakup, Lewis went on to have a successful solo career.

In 1959, Lewis signed a record seven-year, $10 million contract with Paramount, which produced such comedy classics as “The Nutty Professor,” “The Bellboy” and “The Geisha Boy,” according to IMDB.

Lewis was also heavily involved in philanthropist activities, most notably his work with the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

In 1966, Lewis hosted the first MDA telethon, which would become an annual Labor Day weekend event.

Lewis stepped down as host after the 2010 telethon, which raised $58,919,838.