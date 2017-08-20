× Jesse Jackson Calls for Electoral College, Confederate Monuments to Be Abolished During SoCal Appearance

The Rev. Jesse Jackson on Sunday gave a strong endorsement to the movement for removing monuments to leaders of the Confederacy and called for the electoral college to be abolished.

Speaking at the Islamic Center of Southern California, Jackson blamed the electoral college system, giving disproportionate influence to less populated states, for the 2000 and 2016 loss of Democratic presidential candidates Al Gore and Hillary Clinton despite their winning the popular vote.

“Today we are looking at a structural problem,” Jackson said. “These monuments must go.

Calling for the audience to repeat, he said, “Say the monuments and the flags and the electoral college must go.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.