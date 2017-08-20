Go
Search
Replay:
KTLA 5 Morning News
KTLA 5 TV Schedule
Watch CW Shows
Search
Contact Us
KTLA
Menu
News
Morning News
Podcasts
Contests
Traffic
Events
About
Weather
72°
72°
Low
65°
High
78°
Mon
64°
77°
Tue
65°
81°
Wed
65°
80°
See complete forecast
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Cool Sunday Forecast
Posted 9:17 AM, August 20, 2017, by
Liberté Chan
Share this:
Facebook
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Sunny and mild today.
KTLA 5 News on Twitter
Popular
Murrieta Couple Charged With Torture, Child Abuse; 5-Year-Old Boy Is Comatose, in Grave Condition: DA
23-Year-Old Man Who Fell to His Death From Port of L.A. Crane After Wild Pursuit ID’d by Coroner’s Office
Man Who Climbed Crane at Port of L.A. Following Pursuit Falls to His Death: Officials
DNA Taken From Unflushed Toilet Leads to Thousand Oaks Burglary Suspect’s Arrest, Police Say
Latest News
Palm Beach Zoo Is Latest Group to Pull Event from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Resort After His Charlottesville Remarks
45-Year-Old Teacher at Brentwood School Arrested on Suspicion of Statutory Rape of Underage Student
Spain Attacks: 7-Year-Old Australian-British Boy Is Latest Victim Confirmed Dead
Burrous’ Bites: Zermenos Crunchy Potato Tacos
Morning News
Weather
KTLA Weather: Sunny and Warmer, Liberte Chan’s Saturday Forecast
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Mild Saturday Forecast
Morning News
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny Sunday Forecast
Morning News
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunday Forecast
Morning News
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny and Warm Saturday Forecast
Morning News
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny and Warm Sunday Forecast
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Stormy Sunday Forecast
Morning News
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunday Forecast
Local News
KTLA Weather: Sunny and Warmer, Liberte Chan’s Friday Forecast
Morning News
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny and Slightly Cooler Saturday Forecast
Morning News
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Warm and Muggy Saturday Forecast
Morning News
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Saturday Forecast
Morning News
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunday Forecast
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.