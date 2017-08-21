After Car Commuter Outcry, Lanes Being Returned to Vista del Mar; Street Parking to Be Removed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a road diet prompted by pedestrian safety concerns created a backlash from commuters, the road configuration on Vista del Mar in Playa del Rey is yet again being adjusted, with parking being removed. Construction began Monday. The Los Angeles Department of Transportation is adding an additional travel lane southbound from Waterview Street to Imperial Highway and an additional travel lane northbound from Imperial Highway to Napoleon Street. Elizabeth Espinosa reports for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Aug. 21, 2017.