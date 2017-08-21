× Glendora Man Faces 75 Years to Life in Prison After Being Convicted of Molesting Girl, Raping Woman: DA’s Office

A Glendora man was convicted Monday of molesting a young girl and sexually assaulting a woman in an abuse cases that spanned nearly six years, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

The jury deliberated for about a day before finding 40-year-old Fadi Haddad guilty of three felony counts of lewd acts upon a child and two felony counts of forcible rape, according the DA’s office news release.

The yearslong sexual abuse of the child began in October 2009, when she was 8 years old, according to prosecutors. It went on for five years.

In 2015, the victim told an adult about the abuse; the adult in turn reported it to police, according to the DA’s office.

While authorities investigated the child sexual assaults, they discovered that Haddad had been raping a female adult relative of the child over a period of nearly a year, prosecutors said.

An arrest warrant in the case was filed in April 2016 for Haddad, who was working at the time as an Army reservist out of Fort Hood in Texas. The defendant was extradited to Los Angeles County the following month.

Haddad faces a possible maximum sentence of 75 years to life in prison when his sentencing hearing is held next month. He will also have to register as a lifetime sex offender, according to the release.