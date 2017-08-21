L.A. County Sheriff’s Sergeant Accused of Forcing Sexual Favors from a Deputy Is Charged With Sexual Battery, False Imprisonment

Los Angeles County sheriff’s sergeant is accused of fondling a deputy he supervised and forcing her to provide sexual favors in their workplace in exchange for his approving her time-off requests, according to a district attorney’s memorandum.

Sgt. Michael John Spina was arrested Aug. 9 and charged with two counts of sexual battery and one count each of false imprisonment and indecent exposure tied to his actions with the female employee. He was placed on administrative leave Wednesday.

Department spokeswoman Nicole Nishida issued a statement saying that the charges pertain to alleged “work-related criminal misconduct” involving a sergeant and subordinate female employees. Nishida would not confirm whether the sergeant referred to in the statement is Spina, citing potential conflicts with peace officer confidentiality laws. She confirmed other elements of the case that match with Spina’s.

Nishida said concerns over releasing personnel information prohibited her from answering questions about whether the sergeant is still being paid or the number of female subordinates involved in the allegations.

