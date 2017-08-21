L.A. Detectives Launch Probe into Man’s Death at Democratic Donor’s Home; Victim’s Mother Urges Other Alleged Victims to Come Forward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The death of a 26-year-old man at a wealthy Democratic donor's home in West Hollywood is now being investigated after previously being ruled an accidental drug overdose, while the victim's mother calls for more alleged victims to come forward.

The circumstances surrounding Gemmel Moore's death have been called into question after other people have come forward with incriminating information about Ed Buck — the wealthy political donor's whose home where Moore was found dead on July 27, his mother, Letisha Nixon, said outside a West Hollywood city council meeting on Monday.

At the city council meeting, officials from the L.A. County Sheriff's Office said they were now investigating Moore's death, but needed the cooperation of other alleged victims. However, they said those victims have been reluctant — possibly due to their own involvement in illegal activity.

Moore was a gay male escort and Buck has been accused by other escorts of instructing them to ingest dangerous amounts of drugs, Nixon said. Buck's attorney has repeatedly denied the accusations.

"Ed Buck has been soliciting young gay black men," Nixon told reporters outside the city council meeting.

"He has them wear these long white ‘under-johns.’ He takes pictures of them," she said. "He hits them up with meth. The more meth that they smoke and inject, the more money that he gives them."

She requested the council put pressure on agencies to look into her son's death — possibly by the L.A. District Attorney's Office offering immunity to other escorts who may be victims, if they come forward with information about Buck.

"I just want you guys to please put pressure on whoever needs pressure, so that these people can get immunity and I can get justice for my son," she told the council.

Information from those alleged victims would be crucial as it could give a picture of what happened at Buck's home before Moore was found dead there.

One alleged victim, who remained anonymous, told KTLA on Friday that Buck has instructed escorts to ingest drugs so he can watch their reactions.

"He gets his thrills just based off you getting high," he said. "He wants to see your reaction. He wants to see how can you take it — if you can handle it or not."

For now, homicide investigators are still looking to hear from other alleged victims while Nixon continues to fight for a thorough investigation.

"I'm asking for justice for my son — regardless to the fact of whatever he did," Nixon said during the meeting. "He still was my son. He still was a person."