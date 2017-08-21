LAPD Looking for Pico-Union Hit-and-Run Driver Who Left Bicyclist Severely Injured

Los Angeles police are looking for the driver of a tan minivan that struck a bicyclist, leaving the person severely injured, in the Pico-Union neighborhood last week.

The crash occurred about 6:50 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, along Venice Boulevard at Magnolia Avenue.

The cyclist was riding westbound on Venice Boulevard when the minivan, going the same way, collided with the bike. The driver didn’t stop to identifying himself or herself and didn’t render aid to the person on the bike.

The cyclist was taken to a hospital with severe head injuries, the Los Angeles Police Department said. His or her name was not released.

Police described the vehicle as a tan-colored minivan; in a 2-second surveillance video released by LAPD, the vehicle appeared to be a gold Chrysler.

A reward of up to $50,000 is available to anyone who provides information leading to the driver’s arrest and conviction.

Those with information are asked to call LAPD West Traffic Division Officer Juan Velasco at 213-473-0234 or 877-527-3247.