Man, 79, Found Guilty of Fatally Shooting Newport Beach Urologist in 2013

An Orange County jury on Monday swiftly found a 79-year-old retired barber guilty of fatally shooting a urologist inside the doctor’s Newport Beach office in 2013.

The jury deliberated roughly 40 minutes Monday before finding Stanwood Elkus of Lake Elsinore guilty of first-degree murder for making an appointment with Ronald Gilbert, 52, using a fake name and shooting the doctor 10 times when he walked into the exam room.

Jurors also found true a sentencing enhancement allegation of personal use of a gun and a special circumstance allegation of lying in wait.

Since Elkus pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder charge by reason of insanity, the trial will move to the sanity phase, in which jurors will be asked to determine whether Elkus is legally insane.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.