Man Faces 46 Charges, Including 19 Counts of Attempted Murder, After Firing at LAPD Officers and Wounding Police Dog: DA's Office

A gunman accused of firing at Los Angeles police and wounding a search dog during a gun battle has been charged with 19 counts of attempted murder on officers as well as other charges, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Jose Rauda, 34, faces 27 additional counts of assault with a firearm on a peace officer, assault with a firearm, assaulting a police animal causing injury and possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with the June 15 shootout.

According to police, officers were preparing to launch a probation search about 7 p.m. in the 400 block of East 49th Street when they came under fire from someone inside a house.

Police returned fire and saw Rauda run off, Los Angeles County prosecutors said in a news release.

