Man Fatally Shot Overnight in Residential Neighborhood of Orange

A man was fatally shot in a residential neighborhood of Orange early Monday morning, and police are looking for the shooter.

Officers were called to Culver Ave and Pine Street about 12:30 a.m., when they found a Hispanic man down in the street. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, Orange Police Department Sgt. Phil McMullin said.

A neighbor said she was heard gunfire ring out in the quiet of night.

“All of sudden I heard like five shots — bam, bam, bam — then three more,” Michelle Beer said.

The shots were not preceded by the sound of a car or any argument, Beer said.

McMullin confirmed that multiple shots were fired, and several bullet casings were visible in the roadway.

The violence is “very rare” for the neighborhood, the sergeant said.

Detectives have no information or any possible suspects. Police are asking for the public’s help with their investigation.

The victim's name was not released. He is not believed to be from the area where he was shot, McMullin said.