Miss Monday’s Total Eclipse? Another One Will Be Visible in the U.S. in 2024

The Great American Eclipse is over. But don’t toss those glasses just yet.

Before today’s eclipse, it had been 38 years since the last total solar eclipse visible from the United States. Thankfully, you won’t have to wait that long until the next one: A total eclipse will sweep up through Texas and across the Midwest and East Coast on April 8, 2024.

Thousands of people road-tripped to places along the path of the Great American Eclipse. Hotels along the path of totality reported being fully booked years in advance, and small towns were overwhelmed by the influx of eclipse seekers. So now’s your chance to get things booked ahead of time.

And if you can’t wait that long, a total solar eclipse will reach South America on July 2, 2019.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.