Trump Impeachment More Likely Than Removal, L.A. Congressman Says at Town Hall

San Fernando Valley Rep. Brad Sherman received an overwhelming endorsement from constituents Sunday for his decision to introduce articles of impeachment against President Trump.

Several hundred attendees of a town hall cheered Sherman’s recitation of the reasons he thinks Trump has committed high crimes and misdemeanors, the constitutional standard for impeachment.

But he also sought to hold down expectations for Trump’s immediate removal, either by impeachment or the means provided in the 25th Amendment that allows members of an administration to remove a president in the national interest.

That, he said, would require Trump’s entire Cabinet to join in the dismissal, and Trump could fire any cabinet member he thought was turning against him, Sherman said.

