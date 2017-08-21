Vegan Dishes Now on the Menu for Seven L.A. Unified High Schools

Seven high schools in the Los Angeles area will have a vegan menu available beginning next month, the L.A. Unified School District announced Monday.

The menu will launch Sept. 5 and continue until Nov. 17. Some of the vegan meals will include sausage subs, bean tamales, teriyaki patty sandwiches, chili with tortilla chips and Hungry Planet’s burgers, the district said.

The schools that will have the new menu are North Hollywood, Banning, Fairfax, Huntington Park, Roosevelt, Crenshaw and Sylmar high schools, the district said.

Throughout the program, students will be asked what their favorite vegan options are and how the program can be improved, the district said. Using that feedback, the district hopes to bring the vegan menu to other schools.

The district’s Food Services division has been working on offering vegan options — including finding approved vendors and training cafeteria staff — since last year, the district said.

“We are proud of our staff’s knowledge, skills and support as they developed our vegan option menu and the materials to promote it,” Food Services Director Joseph K. Vaughn said in a news release.

“We are working with vendors to not only ensure products meet nutritional and vegan standards, but that they are also tasty and appealing,” he said. “We want to stir up interest and excitement so that our students will try a vegan option.”