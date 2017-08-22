2 Men Sought After Tying Up 3 Residents, Ransacking Seal Beach Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are searching for two men on Tuesday after they allegedly broke into a Seal Beach home, tied up three men inside the property and stole a safe.

The robbery occurred around 4 p.m. at a home in the 1100 block of Seal Way where the suspects knocked on the door, forced themselves inside and made threats that they were carrying a gun, according to the O.C. Register.

The pair then tied up the men, ransacked the home and stole a safe before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction, Seal Beach police told the Register.

The victims were identified as two residents of the home, one of whom is an 18-year-old man, and one employee, authorities said.

A neighbor told KTLA he spoke with witnesses that saw one victim running outside and asking for help with duct tape around his head.

"This kid came running up to them. He was really scared, he had duct tape around his hair and hands, and he said he had just got robbed," said Phil Irvine, a resident. "My neighbor actually called 911, we took the kid in and the police came. They managed to get out but he was very, very scared."

One robber is described as a white man in his 30s with a bald head and tattoos covering his arm, according to Sgt. Michael Henderson. He was last seen wearing all white clothing.

The other robber is described as a white man in his mid-30s with slick black hair and tattoos on his arm, neck and hands and a heavy set build, Henderson added.