Amber Alert for Missing 9-Year-Old, Now Safely Found, Is Connected to Fatal Shooting in Encino: LAPD

Los Angeles police believe a fatal shooting in Encino is connected to an Amber Alert sent Tuesday in the now-over search for a 9-year-old boy whose mother was shot dead in Santa Maria.

The boy was “safely located” later on Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol tweeted. The father of the boy, Konstantin Morozov, 48, was suspected of abducting him and named a “person of interest” in the killing of his mother, according to Santa Maria police.

Later on Tuesday, an officer-involved shooting in the 5500 block of Lindley Avenue in Encino left the suspect dead, authorities said. FBI officials were at the scene along with local law enforcement, FBI Spokesperson Laura Eimille said.

The suspect died after initially suffering from critical injuries, Officer Mike Lopez of the LAPD said. Lopez said police believe that fatal shooting is connected to the Amber Alert that was released after 9-year-old Daniel Morozov went missing in Santa Maria.

However, authorities have not definitely identified the suspect in the Encino shooting as the same suspect in the Amber Alert — Konstantin Morozov.

Before Daniel Morozov was found, an Amber Alert had previously been in place for Santa Barbara, Los Angeles and Ventura counties, according to the California Highway Patrol. It stated Konstantin Morozov was the suspect and should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

