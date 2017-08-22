Amber Alert Issued for 9-Year-Old Boy Abducted in Santa Maria

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police responding to a fatal shooting in Santa Maria requested an Amber Alert early Tuesday morning for 9-year-old Daniel Marozov.

The shooting was reported Monday in the 200 block of North College Drive, where arriving officers found a person dead at the scene, according to a Santa Maria Police Department news release.

No further details about the shooting were immediately available, but police requested an Amber Alert for Marozov as a result of the investigation.

The Amber Alert includes Santa Barbara, Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Marozov was described as white, standing 4 feet 5 inches tall and weighing about 90 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Investigators believe he is with 48-year-old Konstantin Morozov.

Konstantin Morozov is white, stands about 6 feet tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He also has brown hair and brown eyes.

Konstantin Morozov’s last known vehicle was a 2015 blue Volkswagen Golf hatchback, with California license plate 7JGG242.

Police asked special attention be paid to international airports and border crossings.

Anyone who spots the two were warned not to approach, but call 911 instead.