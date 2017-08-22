CHP to Hold News Conference Amid Search for Ventura Man Suspected in Hit-and-Run Crash That Killed Actor

Authorities are set to hold a news conference Tuesday morning as they ramp up efforts to find a Ventura man suspected in a hit-and-run collision that left an actor dead last month.

New details in the fatal crash are expected to be released during the 10 a.m. briefing, along with surveillance video, photos of the crash and additional pictures of the suspect, 48-year-old Patrick John McVicker, according to the California Highway Patrol.

McVicker was allegedly driving his 2011 Audi S5 at high rate of speed on southbound Highway 101 near Victoria Avenue on the night of July 6 when he collided with a 2013 Toyota Prius.

The out-of-control Audi slammed through a guardrail before driving off the road and rolling over, CHP officials said. The force of the collision caused the Prius to crash into the center divider.

The Prius driver, identified as 69-year-old John Slade, suffered major internal injuries. He was transported to a hospital where he died the following morning.

Slade was a stage director and actor, who had supporting roles in films such as “Titanic” and “L.A. Confidential,” according to the Ventura County Star. He was directing a production of “Julius Caesar” for the then-upcoming Kingsmen Shakespeare Festival in Thousand Oaks at the time of his death.

He also taught drama and American literature at Nordhoff High School in Ojai for more than a decade, retiring in 2012, the newspaper reported.

Slade, a resident of Ojai, had attended a rehearsal for “Julius Caesar” at California Lutheran University and was heading home when the fatal collision occurred.

After the violent crash, McVicker allegedly fled the scene without rendering aid or calling for help, according to CHP.

He is suspected of vehicular manslaughter and felony hit-and-run causing fatal injuries, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest, authorities said.

The suspect was previously involved in several traffic-related cases, including driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license, the Ventura County Star reported, citing court documents.

McVicker is described as white, 6-feet tall, weighing about 225 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, according to CHP. He has ties to the Ventura, Ojai and Oxnard areas.

Anyone with information on the McVicker’s whereabouts is urged to call CHP’s Ventura office at 805-662-2640.